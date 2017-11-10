Fourth Department – Conditions of probation: People v. Saraceni

Don't Miss
November 10, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Conditions of probation Waiver of Fourth Amendment rights People v. Saraceni KA 15-00321 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of sexual abuse in the first degree. He argues that various conditions of his probation are not authorized by section 65.10 of the Penal ...

