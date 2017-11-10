Fourth Department – Conditions of probation: People v. Saraceni

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Conditions of probation Waiver of Fourth Amendment rights People v. Saraceni KA 15-00321 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of sexual abuse in the first degree. He argues that various conditions of his probation are not authorized by section 65.10 of the Penal ...