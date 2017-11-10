Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Constructive trust: Rossi v. Morse

Fourth Department – Constructive trust: Rossi v. Morse

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Constructive trust Relationship of parties Rossi v. Morse CA 16-02178 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The decedent commenced an action to impose a constructive trust on money held by her daughter, the defendant. The decedent died after a non-jury trial. The court issued an order determining that the decedent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo