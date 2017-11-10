Don't Miss
Home / Law / Nixon Peabody recognized for diversity policies

Nixon Peabody recognized for diversity policies

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2017 0

For the 12th year in a row, Nixon Peabody LLP, scored a 100 percent rating in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equity Index. The Index evaluates businesses on LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. The firm instituted a diversity recruiting initiative which requires ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo