Nixon Peabody recognized for diversity policies

For the 12th year in a row, Nixon Peabody LLP, scored a 100 percent rating in the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equity Index. The Index evaluates businesses on LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. The firm instituted a diversity recruiting initiative which requires ...