NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Gifts: Opinion 17-87

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Gifts: Opinion 17-87

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2017

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Gifts Anonymous donor – No pending matters Opinion 17-87 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asked whether it is ethically permissible to accept an anonymous gift of food, modest in value, which was left at his chambers. The judge believes it to be from a religious sect which have no pending cases ...

