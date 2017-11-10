NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Gifts: Opinion 17-87

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Gifts Anonymous donor – No pending matters Opinion 17-87 Background: The inquiring full-time judge asked whether it is ethically permissible to accept an anonymous gift of food, modest in value, which was left at his chambers. The judge believes it to be from a religious sect which have no pending cases ...