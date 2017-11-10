Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Western District Case Notes

Western District Case Notes

By: Special to The Daily Record Kevin M. Hogan and Sean C. McPhee November 10, 2017 0

(This article originally appeared in The Bulletin, the official publication of the Bar Association of Erie County. It is reprinted here with permission.) Insurance Law In Violet Realty, Inc. v. Affiliated FM Insurance Co., No. 16-cv-757(EAW) (August 28, 2017), plaintiff commenced an action for breach of contract, failure to act in good faith, violation of New York Insurance ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo