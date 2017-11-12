Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Nov. 13, 2017

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Nov. 13, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2017 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Property Address/City/Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Amount/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 322 West Ave Rochester 14611 11/13/2017 09:00 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC N/A 62 Benwell Rd Rochester 14616 11/13/2017 09:30 AM Rosicki Rosicki & Associates PC $47,784.56 65 Rosewood Ter # ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo