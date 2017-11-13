Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 3, 2017

November 13, 2017

Deeds   Recorded November 3, 2017              84   Brighton ROBERTS, ROBYN R et ano to MOLL, MEGAN Q Property Address: 455 EASTBROOKE LANE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11943  Page: 498 Tax Account: 150.13-2-68./5D Full Sale Price: $121,000 RAU, JAMES R et ano to GROSSMAN, ARI  et ano Property Address: 20 HERTFORD WAY, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11943  Page: 182 Tax Account: 122.16-3-29 Full Sale Price: $100,000   Chili TRENTON, ELLA W et al to ...

