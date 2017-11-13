Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Collective bargaining agreement: Matter of Town of Greece

Fourth Department – Collective bargaining agreement: Matter of Town of Greece

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Collective bargaining agreement Condition precedent – General arbitration clause Matter of Town of Greece CA 17-00351 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 75 proceeding seeking a permanent stay of arbitration of a grievance arising from the petitioner’s termination of one of the respondent’s members. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo