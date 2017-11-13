Fourth Department – Collective bargaining agreement: Thousand Islands Central School District v. Thousand Islands Education Association

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Collective bargaining agreement Arbitration – Reasonably related dispute Thousand Islands Central School District v. Thousand Islands Education Association CA 17-00406 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The petitioner commenced a proceeding seeking a permanent stay of arbitration and the respondent labor organization moved to compel arbitration. The parties have a ...

