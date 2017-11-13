Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for November 3, 2017

Don't Miss
November 13, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   GIBSON, JOSHUA A 108 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 GILLETTE, JACQUALINE S 1284 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420 Favor: CLARKSON TOWN COURT Amount: $900.00 GRAHAM, CINQUASIA S 39 AVERY STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ...

