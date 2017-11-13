Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 3, 2017

Mortgages filed November 3, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 3, 2017              97   Brighton GROSSMAN, ARI & RAU, AMY Property Address: 20 HERTFORD WAY, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2727 Lender: LOIS J RAU Amount: $100,000.00   Brockport CZARNIAK, RAYMOND A Property Address: 2985 CLARKSON PARMA TL RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9422 Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 ANGER, JENNIFER & MATTHEW, ANGER Property Address: 34 DEERTRACK LN, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9445 Lender: MB FINANCIAL BANK N.A. Amount: $4,286.13 BROSMAN, HEATHER & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo