NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney misconduct: Opinion 17-90

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney misconduct Reporting obligations – Attorney’s corrective action Opinion 17-90 Background: The inquiring judge asks about his reporting obligations after learning a law firm altered an order of protection he issued against their client. At a hearing, a partner stated that the client asked a paralegal to fill out a form ...