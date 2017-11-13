Siddharth Bahl | McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Siddharth Bahl has joined McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP as an associate in the litigation and insurance services group in the firm’s Rochester office. Bahl has experience handling commercial and general litigation matters. He received undergraduate degree in business administration at Suffolk University in Boston and his law degree at Syracuse University College of Law. He was also a ...