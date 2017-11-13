Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Siddharth Bahl | McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP

Siddharth Bahl | McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP

By: Bennett Loudon November 13, 2017 0

Siddharth Bahl has joined McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP as an associate in the litigation and insurance services group in the firm’s Rochester office.  Bahl has experience handling commercial and general litigation matters.  He received undergraduate degree in business administration at Suffolk University in Boston and his law degree at Syracuse University College of Law. He was also a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo