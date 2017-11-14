Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 6, 2017

November 14, 2017

Deeds   Recorded November 6, 2017              87   Brighton WHITAKER, JANET  to CREARY, BRIAN T Property Address: 2414 EAST AVENUE #C, BRIGHTON 14610 Liber: 11943  Page: 575 Tax Account: 122.20-1-4./15C Full Sale Price: $84,900   Chili EZROW, MILDRED C to MCMAHON, JEREMY A Property Address: 32 MORRISON AVENUE, CHILI 14623 Liber: 11944  Page: 82 Tax Account: 160.07-1-38 Full Sale Price: $48,000   Clarkson MORELLI, JOHN M et ano to MAYES, LAURA D et ano Property ...

