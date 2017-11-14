Fourth Department – Criminal possession of a controlled substance: People v. Ayala

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminal possession of a controlled substance Constructive possession – Direct evidence People v. Ayala KA 15-02036 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a controlled substance and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia. The defendant argues that there was no direct ...