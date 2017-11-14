Fourth Department – Murder: People v. White

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Murder Sentencing – Successful appeal – Longer sentence – Vindictive sentence People v. White KA 11-00481 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant was arrested and charged with two counts of depraved indifference murder. After his conviction and sentencing, an appellate court concluded that the factual allocution failed to establish ...