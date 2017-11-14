Fourth Department – Preliminary injunction: AJMRT, LLC v. Kern

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Preliminary injunction Lease agreement – Transfer of property AJMRT, LLC v. Kern CA 17-00369 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff is the lessee of property which the defendant acquired and sold to the second defendant. The plaintiff commenced an action seeking specific performance of a right of first ...