Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Kemari W.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Diligent efforts – Parent’s frustration of efforts Matter of Kemari W. CAF 15-01928 Appealed from Family Court, Cayuga County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that terminated her parental rights. She argued that Social Services failed to establish that it made diligent efforts to encourage ...