Don't Miss
Home / Law / Free speech dominates at Supreme Court

Free speech dominates at Supreme Court

By: Bloomberg GREG STOHR November 14, 2017 0

To get the Supreme Court's attention these days, try saying your speech rights are being violated. Whether the underlying topic is abortion, elections, labor unions or wedding cakes, the First Amendment is starting to dominate the Supreme Court's agenda. The court on Monday granted three new speech cases, including a challenge to a California law that requires ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo