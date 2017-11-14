Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Immigrant minor obtains abortion over the resistance of DHHS

Immigrant minor obtains abortion over the resistance of DHHS

By: Scott Forsyth November 14, 2017 0

A decision based on a “radical” “new right for unlawful immigrant minors” “to obtain immediate abortion on demand” or one that honored the exercise of “an unquestioned constitutional right to choose a pre-viability abortion.” Such were the diametrically opposed viewpoints of the dissent and the majority in Garza v. Hargan, No. 17-5236 (D.C. Cir. Oct ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo