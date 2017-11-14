Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for November 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   KENDRICK, ANTHONY 393 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14609 Favor: FRENCH, KRISTEN A Amount: $426.82 LAZZARO, FRANK E 19 ELTON STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $120.00 LIVINGSTON, JAMES A 68 HERALD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER ...

