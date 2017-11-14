Don't Miss
Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.     FIELDS, JUANITA 56 LENOX STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611-3524 Favor: SECOND ROUND LP Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $2,513.12 GONZALEZ, XAVIER 172 MARYLAND STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: CHIARI ...

