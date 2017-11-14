Mortgages filed November 6, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 6, 2017              141   Brighton MAYERHOFER, MICHAEL J & MAYERHOFER, ROSEMARIE A Property Address: 229 WENDOVER RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2347 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $176,467.00   Brockport MAYES, LAURA D & MAYES, WILLIAM T Property Address: 418 BURCH FARM DR, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9350 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $159,595.00 STEPANEK, COREY L & STEPANEK, PAUL J Property Address: 39 CLOVERWOOD DR, BROCKPORT, ...

