Powers of Attorney Revoked for November 6, 2017

Powers of Attorney Revoked for November 6, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2017 0

Powers of Attorney Revoked Permission to act on behalf of another person has been revoked.   PATRICK, JANE B Appointee: PATRICK, DAMON R POLLOCK, BETTY LOU Appointee: POLLOCK, DANIEL C SWANK, LOUIS Appointee: YOUNG, BARBARA ELDER, SALLY L Appointee: BROWN, MAUREEN E MORANA, ANTHONY Appointee: COX, REGINA P               [ CONROW, CHARLOTTE ANN Appointee: BROWN, MARILYN HARVEY, LIONEL E Appointee: HARVEY, JOANN SCULLY, MARIE-CELESTE Appointee: ABBOTT, ROGER S PATEL, JENNIFER L Appointee: PATEL, JONAH H PRIETO-GARAY, ELIO Appointee: ...

