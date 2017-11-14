Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign

Trump Jr. messaged with WikiLeaks during 2016 campaign

By: The Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick November 14, 2017 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's oldest son released a series of private Twitter exchanges between himself and WikiLeaks during and after the 2016 election, including pleas from the website to publicize its leaks. Donald Trump Jr.'s release of the messages on Twitter came hours after The Atlantic first reported them Monday. In the exchanges — ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo