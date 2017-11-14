Zoghlin makes fresh start in High Falls office

Don't Miss
High-tech cloud-based environmental practice marks first year

By: Bennett Loudon November 14, 2017 0

Attorney Mindy L. Zoghlin asked herself about two years ago: “If I could have a law practice that looked exactly the way I wanted it, what would it look like?” Her answer: A small firm embracing high-tech, cloud-based technology, in a location that reflects the organization’s core values. The result: She left the firm she co-founded in ...

