Advocate’s View: Removing to federal court: a deadline you can’t miss

When I last wrote about unmissable deadlines, I described CPLR and NYCRR provisions setting deadlines that normally can’t be forgiven. If you’re defending a state court action, there’s another deadline you must remember: the 30-day deadline to remove an action to federal court. This is another unmissable and “rigorously enforce[d]” deadline. Somlyo v. J. Lu-Rob ...