Don't Miss
Home / Law / Charges dropped against driver in one-car crash

Charges dropped against driver in one-car crash

Driver pulled from truck ran for Starbucks

By: Bennett Loudon November 15, 2017 0

A woman who allegedly flipped a vehicle and left the scene of the crash had drunk driving and other charges dismissed because a police officer snatched her cellphone from her while she was talking to an attorney and the prosecutor offered no evidence linking her to the vehicle. Erica E. Rossi was charged on March 21 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo