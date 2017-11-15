Don't Miss
Court Calendar for November 16, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2017 0

Supreme Court Notice to the Matrimonial Bar Please be advised that only correct, complete and approved judgment rolls relative to contested and uncontested matrimonials received by Supreme Court, in their entirety, by December 8, 2017 will be returned to counsel prior to the end of the year. Special Term HON. EVELYN FRAZEE 9:30 a.m. 1—Stanton v Rose Properties Alfred LLC – ...

