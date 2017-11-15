Court of Appeals – Disability discrimination: Makinen, et al. v. City of New York, et al.

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2017 0

New York State Court of Appeals Disability discrimination Alcoholism – Claim barred Makinen, et al. v. City of New York, et al. No. 104 Judge Fahey Background: At issue is whether Section 8-102(16) (c) and 8-107(1) (a) of the New York City Administrative Code precludes a plaintiff from bringing a disability discrimination claim based solely on a perception of untreated alcoholism. ...

