Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Carter B.

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2017 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Drug use – Prima facie showing – Specific evidence of intoxication Matter of Carter B. CAF 16-00841 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order adjudging the two subject children to be neglected by virtue of her drug use. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. ...

