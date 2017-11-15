Judgments City Court for November 7, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   BEATY, ERICA L 256 CROSS GATES ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: PRESSLER AND PRESSLER LLP Amount: $4,641.71 BEDFORD, NICOLE 636 CAMPBELL STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: LVNV FUNDNG LLC Attorney: FORSTER & GARBUS LLP Amount: ...

