Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 7, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court for November 7, 2017

November 15, 2017

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ANNUNZIATA, SANDRA J 136 THOMAS AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: PETER A LHERON ESQ Amount: $7,295.09 BAILEY, JAMES 22 SUMNER PARK, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: NORMAN A GERBER LLC Attorney: LACY KATZEN ...

