Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Ganek v. Leibowitz

Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Ganek v. Leibowitz

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2017 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Qualified immunity Probable cause – Corrected affidavit – Misstatement Ganek v. Leibowitz 16-1463-cv Judges Raggi, Chin, and Carney Background: The plaintiff is a co-founding partner of investment fund Level Global Investors. He sued the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal prosecutors for alleged violations of his Fourth and Fifth ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo