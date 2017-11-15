Second Circuit – Qualified immunity: Ganek v. Leibowitz

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Qualified immunity Probable cause – Corrected affidavit – Misstatement Ganek v. Leibowitz 16-1463-cv Judges Raggi, Chin, and Carney Background: The plaintiff is a co-founding partner of investment fund Level Global Investors. He sued the agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and federal prosecutors for alleged violations of his Fourth and Fifth ...