Home / News / Bank robbers gets 151 months

Bank robbers gets 151 months

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2017 0

A Rochester man has been sentenced to  12 years and seven months for several area bank robberies by U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa. Ernest Young, 50, robbed four banks in one week, just days after being released from state prison on similar charges. During each of the robberies, he demanded money from the teller ...

