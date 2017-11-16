Court of Appeals – Judicial misconduct: Matter of the Hon. J. Marshall Ayres

Don't Miss
New York State Court of Appeals Judicial misconduct Misuse of the prestige of judicial office – Removal from bench Matter of the Hon. J. Marshall Ayres No. 103 Per Curiam Background: The petitioner is a non-lawyer town court justice who commenced a proceeding to review a determination of the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct sustaining charges of misconduct and ...

