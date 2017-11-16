Court of Appeals – Judicial misconduct: Matter of the Hon. J. Marshall Ayres

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Court of Appeals Judicial misconduct Misuse of the prestige of judicial office – Removal from bench Matter of the Hon. J. Marshall Ayres No. 103 Per Curiam Background: The petitioner is a non-lawyer town court justice who commenced a proceeding to review a determination of the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct sustaining charges of misconduct and ...