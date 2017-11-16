Court of Appeals remits Onondaga County case

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The state’s highest court has sent a case back to Onondaga County Court because of a procedural problem with an appeal. On Oct. 25, 2012, the town court issued a temporary order of protection against Mary Anne Grady Flores after she was arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct and trespass in connection with a protest at ...