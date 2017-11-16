Don't Miss
Court of Appeals remits Onondaga County case

Affidavit of errors missing from appeal

By: Bennett Loudon November 16, 2017 0

The state’s highest court has sent a case back to Onondaga County Court because of a procedural problem with an appeal. On Oct. 25, 2012, the town court issued a temporary order of protection against Mary Anne Grady Flores after she was arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct and trespass in connection with a protest at ...

