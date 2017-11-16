Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds filed November 8, 2017

Deeds filed November 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 8, 2017              113   Brighton GERLACH, LAWRENCE L et ano to SYF PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 40 HARTFELD DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11945  Page: 161 Tax Account: 123.09-2-19 Full Sale Price: $72,000 MOWATT, MAVIS A to JOHNSON, ALICE S et ano Property Address: 255 HOWLAND AVENUE, BRIGHTON 14620 Liber: 11944  Page: 337 Tax Account: 136.11-1-71 Full Sale Price: $120,000 KLAUS, CHRISTINA S to KLAUS, CHRISTINA S ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo