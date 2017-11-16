Don't Miss
Federal Tax Liens for Nov. 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   CROPO, RENEE M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,120.49 DEROUEN, LINDSAY M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $5,789.94 GALAN, EDUARDO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $65,542.08 HOLLER, MICHAEL P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,043.42 KELLY, KAREN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $59,439.76 MIANO, ROBERT Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,236.58 PICKETT, LEWIS S Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $44,349.19 ROBINSON, JASON D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: ...

