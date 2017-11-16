Fourth Department – Criminally negligent homicide: People v. Bradley

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Criminally negligent homicide Sufficiency of evidence – Bill of particulars – Narrow theory People v. Bradley KA 13-02024 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminally negligent homicide on the grounds that the conviction is not supported by legally sufficient evidence because the evidence presented ...