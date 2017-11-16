Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Medical malpractice: Bradshaw v. Cohen

November 16, 2017

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Medical malpractice Child death – Mother’s emotional injuries Bradshaw v. Cohen CA 16-02339 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a medical malpractice action after their child died shortly after his birth. The alleged emotional injuries sustained as a result of the defendants’ negligence in providing medical treatment ...

