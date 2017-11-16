Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for Nov. 8, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2017 0

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   HOLLOWAY, SHYASIA Y 161 HERALD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14621 Favor: HENRIETTA JUSTICE COURT Amount: $125.00 HOWARD, KEITH A 643 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 Favor: CLARKSON TOWN COURT Amount: $243.00 KELLY, TIMOTHY S 306 EPWORTH STREET, ROCHESTER, NY ...

