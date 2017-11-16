Judgments Supreme and County Court for Nov. 8, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ABDI, SAID W 411 MAGEE AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14613 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: RELIN GOLDSTEIN & CRANE LLP Amount: $7,742.90 ALLEN, NICHOLAS M 55 HARBOR WOODS CIRCLE, SAFETY HARBOR, FL 34695-5346 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL ...

