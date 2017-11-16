Leonardo da Vinci’s Christ painting sells for record $450M

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press Karen Matthews November 16, 2017 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A painting of Christ by the Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci sold for a record $450 million (380 million euros) at auction on Wednesday, smashing previous records for artworks sold at auction or privately. The painting, "Salvator Mundi," Latin for "Savior of the World," is one of fewer than 20 paintings by ...

