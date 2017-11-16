Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages filed November 8, 2017

Mortgages filed November 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 8, 2017              152   Brighton JOHNSON, ALICE S & KRAUSE, STEVEN P Property Address: 255 HOWLAND AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14620-3171 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $90,000.00   Brockport CICIOTTI, VALERIE A & MCCARTHY, KEVIN J Property Address: 205 PARK AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2036 Lender: BEATRICE E DERUYSCHER Amount: $10,000.00 CICIOTTI, VALERIE A & MCCARTHY, KEVIN J Property Address: 205 PARK AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2036 Lender: HARRY SNYDER Amount: ...

