Don't Miss
Home / News / Who created Game of Life? Court aims to find out

Who created Game of Life? Court aims to find out

By: The Associated Press Michelle R. Smith November 16, 2017 0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Who will win The Game of Life? Testimony is scheduled to begin Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles in a lawsuit over who owns the rights to one of the most popular board games of all time. The widow of a toy inventor says her husband, Bill Markham, has been denied his ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo