Adoption Day celebrated with five adoptions

National Adoption Day was celebrated Friday, appropriately close to Thanksgiving. “The celebration of National Adoption Day was intentionally set on the weekend before Thanksgiving because we truly have much to be thankful for,” said Monroe County Family Court Judge Dandrea L. Ruhlmann, co-chair of the event. Five adoptions of children ages 2 to 16 were made official ...