Civil Litigation: Changes in New York State law protect minors from child marriage

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Under new legislation effective July 20, 2017, New York State has taken steps to protect children under age 18 from being subjected to child marriage against their will. Under Federal Law, the U. S. State Department defines child marriage as “a formal marriage or informal union where one or both of the parties is under ...