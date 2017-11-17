Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Civil Litigation: Changes in New York State law protect minors from child marriage

Civil Litigation: Changes in New York State law protect minors from child marriage

By: Daily Record Staff Leah Cintineo November 17, 2017 0

Under new legislation effective July 20, 2017, New York State has taken steps to protect children under age 18 from being subjected to child marriage against their will. Under Federal Law, the U. S. State Department defines child marriage as “a formal marriage or informal union where one or both of the parties is under ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo