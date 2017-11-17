Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 20, 2017

Court Calendars for November 20, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2017 0

City Court HON. TERESA D. JOHNSON Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Bianchi Asphalt Paving Corp v Hakila D Phillips & Oymniy White, 56 Polaris St – Bansbach Law PC 2—Freedom Cribs LLC v Cristina Smith, 67 Dix St – Richard T Ciaccio 3—Barbato Holdings LLC v Keila Negron, 1849 Clifford Ave – Richard T Ciaccio 4—Amon Hudson v Maria Viruet, 364 Scio St – ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo