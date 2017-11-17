Don't Miss
F. Paul Greene awarded Ponemon Institute felowship

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2017 0

F. Paul Greene, the leader of the privacy and data security practice at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has been named a Ponemon Institute Distinguished Fellow. The Institute is a public policy think tank concerned about privacy, data protection and information security policy. “Paul is a luminary in privacy and data security," Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of Ponemon ...

