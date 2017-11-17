F. Paul Greene awarded Ponemon Institute felowship

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

F. Paul Greene, the leader of the privacy and data security practice at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP has been named a Ponemon Institute Distinguished Fellow. The Institute is a public policy think tank concerned about privacy, data protection and information security policy. “Paul is a luminary in privacy and data security," Larry Ponemon, chairman and founder of Ponemon ...